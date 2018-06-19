RTA service disrupted by weather, buses replace trains in downto - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

RTA service disrupted by weather, buses replace trains in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Weather was a factor for commuters heading into downtown Cleveland for Tuesday morning's rush hours.

Buses replaced trains on the Red, Blue and Green Lines between the Tower City and East 55th Street stations, according to RTA.

Drivers had to deal with periods of heavy rain and fog, limiting visibility.

The rain is expected to taper off by mid-morning on Tuesday, making way for cooler temperatures.

