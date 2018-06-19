RTA service disrupted by weather, buses replace trains in downtown Cleveland

Downtown Cleveland hampered by rain, fog on Tuesday morning (Source: WOIO)

Weather was a factor for commuters heading into downtown Cleveland for Tuesday morning's rush hours.

Buses replaced trains on the Red, Blue and Green Lines between the Tower City and East 55th Street stations, according to RTA.

Due to weather, buses replace trains between Tower City and E 55. — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 19, 2018

Due to a tree that’s fallen on the tracks, all trains are replaced by buses between Tower City and E 55. @fox8news @WEWS @cleveland19news @wkyc — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 19, 2018

Drivers had to deal with periods of heavy rain and fog, limiting visibility.

The rain is expected to taper off by mid-morning on Tuesday, making way for cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.