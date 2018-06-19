Former Boy Scout leader sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

A former Boy Scout leader fro the Olmsted Falls troop was sentenced Tuesday morning to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Robertson, 29, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery and four counts of gross sexual imposition as part of a plea deal in exchange for dropping rape charges.

Investigators believe that there were at least 10 incidents with the teen boy. During the sentencing hearing, the judge said the sexual assaults took place while on a scout reservation and at a North Ridgeville home.

In addition to serving as a local Boy Scout leader, Robertson was also an Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer.

Robertson must register as a Tier III sex offender.

