On this day in 2016, the Cavaliers won the NBA Finals; relive the final moments

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their first NBA Finals championship in team history on this day in 2016.

The Cavaliers and the Warriors have matched up in the Finals for four years in a row, dating back to 2015, but the Cavs have lost three of those appearances.

None of the rematches have been as competitive as the 2016 seven-game series.

Game 7 was tied at 89 with 3:39 left in the fourth quarter. Led by LeBron James, Kevin Love, and former teammate Kyrie Irving, the Cavs pulled off some of the most memorable moments in Cleveland sports history.

The Block. The Shot. The Stop. The Championship.

Relieve it again:

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.