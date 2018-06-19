A seafood scandal, the Tour de Bruell, and the CLE bucket list on Taste Buds

Live video from Cleveland19 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When Cleveland19 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast on all things food.

Each Tuesday morning, WOIO’s Jen Picciano of Cleveland Cooks, is joined by Chef Matt Mytro of Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills, and Chef David Kocab to talk about topical food stories and debates.

This week the trio will tackle the sustainable seafood scandal involving Sea to Table.

They will also discuss the ongoing Tour de Bruell promotion going on throughout the summer. Diners are invited to eat at all six of Zack Bruell’s restaurants and get a passport stamped. Those who complete the tour are entered into several different drawing for prizes like dinner for eight catered by Chef Bruell.

The Taste Buds will also share their Cleveland food bucket list and discuss dishes they’d like to try, restaurants where they’d like to dine and events they’d like to attend.

Catch Taste Buds live at 10:00 a.m. every Tuesday on Roku, Amazon Fire TV or on the Cleveland 19 News app, our website or through a Facebook Live broadcast on the station's page.

