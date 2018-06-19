Cleveland man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend's 2-year-old - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend's 2-year-old son

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Terrell Willis. (Source: Cleveland police) Terrell Willis. (Source: Cleveland police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Cleveland man has pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend's two-year-old son in December 2016.

Terrell Willis, 26, pleaded to the amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Marcellus Fur was assaulted on Dec. 11, 2016 at 4629 E. 173rd and died on Dec. 14, 2016.

Willis had just been released from prison on Oct. 15, 2016, after serving five years for abduction and robbery.

He will be sentenced on June 28 by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Hollie Gallagher.

