2 Shaker Heights police officers who saved choking baby given prestigious award

The two Shaker Heights police officers who saved an infant's life by performing CPR have been decorated with a prestigious award from the department.

Officers Alex Oklander and Ryan Sidders received the "Act of Valor Award" during a recent ceremony.

Incredible police body camera video captured the moments the two Shaker Heights cops saved the choking 2-month-old from a car parked in the middle of a busy intersection in March.

The two are now being featured in an upcoming documentary called "Bleeding Blue," which showcases "first-hand stories from law enforcement and their families.”

