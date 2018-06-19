16-year-old refugee shot and killed in Cleveland

Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old refugee from Tanzania.

Bahati Juma was murdered Sunday at 11116 Detroit Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Juma had been shot in the neck.

He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to police, Juma lived at 11114 Detroit Avenue and had gone to 11116 Detroit Avenue to visit family members.

Juma was a 10th grader and played football and wrestled for John Marshall High School.

Community members have organized a vigil in his honor at 5:30 p.m. June 19 at W. 112 and Detroit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-632-5464.

