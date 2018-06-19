Amazon Hub: You can request to have one in Cleveland

The Hub program holds packages from Amazon and all retailers. (Source: Amazon)

It was a year ago that Amazon announced its package delivery system call Hub and the program appears ready for an expansion.

Think of Hub as a bank of lockers, with a keypad, installed in busy places like apartment complexes.

This program could help with both stolen packages and apartments needing staff to hand out deliveries.

When your package arrives, you are sent a code number that you type into the Hub and instantly the locker holding your package pops open.

The best part about Hub is that it's not Amazon centric, mean packages being delivered from any retailer could be kept safe in the Hub.

One major reward would be that apartment complexes no longer have to have staff handing out packages at all times of the day.

This program is completely different from Amazon Locker that you may have seen in a grocery or convenience store.

The bright yellow Locker program is open to the public and only accepts Amazon packages.

The Hub would only be available to the residents of the building, and again, is open to packages of all retailers.

Hub is reportedly only serving about 500,000 consumers at this time but the program is expanding.

Amazon won't discuss how many Hubs are in Ohio but they are being used in the state.

They are taking requests from apartment buildings, student housing, condos and commercial real estate HERE.

