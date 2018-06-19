American Greetings confirms job cuts

American Greetings Corp. says it's reducing staff at its Creative Studios at the Crocker Park headquarters.

The Westlake-based company did not confirm how many jobs would be affected.

However, the cuts would include "a voluntary early retirement program."

"This is a difficult decision, necessitated by changes in the retail marketplace," according to the company's statement.

The company also stated more changes may occur in its production facilities this summer.

Employees were offered severance pay and outplacement assistance, according to the statement.

