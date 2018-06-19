Motorcyclist throws piece of concrete at woman during road rage incident

A 29-year-old woman suffered a broken jaw, when a motorcyclist threw a piece of concrete at her after a road rage incident.

According to Akron police, the victim and her 25-year-old boyfriend noticed the motorcyclist weaving in and out of traffic on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 7 p.m. Monday.

The victims told officers they were behind the motorcyclist at the light at North Main Street and MLK, but when the light turned green, the motorcyclist didn't move, so they beeped their horn.

Officers said the motorcyclist allegedly got off his motorcycle and approached the victim's car.

"He gets off his bike, comes back and starts yelling. The female, she gets out of the car, and she starts yelling back, little shoving match, boyfriend gets out of the car and tries to separate them. They get in the car, thinking that this incident is over," said Lt. Rick Edwards, spokesperson for the Akron Police Department.

However, after they drove over the All-American Bridge, the suspect was standing on the curb off his motorcycle.

He then threw a piece of concrete through the passenger window, striking the woman in the face and her boyfriend in the arm.

The boyfriend was not injured.

The woman was taken to Akron City Hospital to treat her fractured jaw.

"We always encourage people, you know, when you have these kind of confrontations, to back away from it. Don't get out of your car and approach the person to keep that interaction going," added Edwards.

Akron police said the suspect was wearing a black do-rag, black long shorts, no shirt and had tattoos covering his upper body.

The motorcycle was a black Honda or Suki crotch-rocket.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police at 330-375-2552.

