Mother overdoses, gives birth in Ohio Burger King bathroom

A horrible scene unfolded at a Chillicothe, Ohio Burger King last Friday.

Chillicothe Police were called to the fast-food restaurant after an intoxicated woman came into the restaurant.

Police and fire responded to the scene and found 26-year-old Zachary Frey passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers were able to wake up Frey, who they described as having slurred speech, and kept "nodding off."

Medics made their way inside and found 26-year-old Elizabeth Sanders was found in the bathroom stall sitting on the toilet with a suspected ball of heroin next to her on the ground.

She told paramedics she thought she had miscarried, but medics saw a baby lying face up in the toilet.

When they removed the baby, paramedics realized the baby was breathing. It was taken to an ambulance for treatment.

The baby is still being treated at the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Sanders was treated and then arrested on a warrant related to an alleged theft.

Police are still mulling over possible felony child endangerment charges for Sanders.

Frey was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia.

