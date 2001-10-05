Tops Tailgate Tip Of The Week

Call the Tops Tailgate hotline at:

(800) 925-8925 or (216) 587-7181.

Guide your party playoffs a Tops WOIO/WUAB Gameday Eating Championship!

BEGIN WITH GAMEDAY STARTERS

What's a better way to start off your gameday bash than with a fast action vegetable tray complete with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, cucumber and celery slices? It is sure to impress even your toughest player!

Wanna kick it up a notch? Grab a BBQ chicken wing tray or spice it up with hot/spicy wings! These tasty treats will start your party and the game off with a bang!

For those veggie fans the tray runs you $39.99, while 50 wings are only $19.99!

ADVANCE TO STRAIGHT LINE SUBS OR SANDWICHES

Your team is on the way to the second quarter, and your guests are ready for the second course! Don't disappoint them. Impress them with our assortment of 3-foot subs. Choose from ham, turkey or assorted Italian, topped off with cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion! All that food for only $32.99!

Maybe your guests want a jazzed up sub or sandwich. If so, then serve a Bistro Sub Tray with Cajun, Chicken Caesar and Vegetarian Choices. All that tastiness for only $19.99!

FINISH WITH UNDEFEATED ICE CREAM CAKE

A super way to top off a great game and party is with a Carvel Ice Cream Football Cake, EXCLUSIVELY offered at Tops in the freezer section near the bakery.

The Tops Gameday Eating Championship begins with fast-action starters and ends with an excellent football dessert. Call the Tops Entertainment Hotline for additional ideas on sports championship eating ideas.