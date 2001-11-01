Browns Sweep Super Bowl Champs

BALTIMORE (Sports Network) - Anthony Henry intercepted three passes and Cleveland's defense forced five turnovers, including four interceptions of Elvis Grbac, as the Browns upset the Baltimore Ravens, 27-17. Devin Bush returned one of those interceptions 43 yards for a score for Cleveland (5-4), which snapped a two-game slide and swept the two games from Baltimore this season.

Tim Couch completed 19-of-30 passes for 144 yards and was picked off three times and Benjamin Gay rushed 18 times for 56 yards and a touchdown for the Browns, who had lost two straight overtime games since a 24-14 win over the Ravens on October 21.

"This team is back. I think this is what we needed to get that swagger back, to get that confidence back," said Couch. "Anytime you can sweep the world champions in a season, I think that says a whole lot about your football team."

Grbac connected on 23-of-44 passes for 261 yards with a pair of touchdowns for the Ravens (6-4), who had a three-game winning streak broken. The Browns intercepted Grbac six times this year, with two of those coming in Cleveland's October 21 win, a game in which the Browns forced three turnovers.

Baltimore also had an eight-game home winning streak stopped.

"It's obviously very disappointing to lose," said Ravens head coach Brian Billick. "It's been awhile since we lost here. That's what we have to deal with now...not it let it cascade beyond this."

Baltimore's Shannon Sharpe set the NFL career record for most receptions by a tight end. Sharpe, who moved past Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, now has 669 career catches, seven more than Newsome, the current senior vice president of personnel for the Ravens. Sharpe finished the game with seven catches for 78 yards.

The Ravens trailed 17-0 in the first half, but eventually rallied. A Mike McCrary interception led to a Matt Stover field goal, pulling Baltimore within 20-17 with 1:30 left in the third quarter. It was the 17th straight made field goal for Stover, who has kicked at least one field goal in an NFL-record 36

The teams combined for four turnovers in the third quarter, before the Browns extended their lead to 27-17 on Jamel White's one-yard TD run with 4:02 remaining. Dennis Northcutt kept the 12-play, 68-yard drive alive with a 12- yard run on 4th-and-1 from the Baltimore 35. Northcutt was in motion and received the handoff from Couch and ran to the right side. Gay then rumbled 21 yards down the right sideline before being bumped out of bounds at the two. Two plays later, White scored off left guard.

Grbac then failed to move the Ravens on their final two drives, throwing incomplete on fourth down twice, the final time on the last play of the game.

Quincy Morgan returned the game's opening kickoff 51 yards to the Baltimore 42. That led to a Phil Dawson 29-yard field goal. The Browns converted a pair of third downs on the drive.

The Ravens then drove 12 plays, but came up empty as Grbac threw the ball away on a fourth down play from the Cleveland 1. Sharpe's record-setting catch came during the march. He turned upfield for a 29-yard gain to the Cleveland 13. Newsome then came on the field to congratulate Sharpe and after a brief stoppage the game continued.

A Henry interception led to Cleveland's second score, as Gay ran off left tackle for a seven-yard TD to make it 10-0 with 10:10 remaining in the second quarter. Henry's interception came at the Baltimore 39 and Couch put the Browns in striking position following a 19-yard pass to Kevin Johnson.

It became 17-0 nearly two minutes later as Bush picked off Grbac's short pass and raced 43 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown.

Grbac finally led the Ravens successfully down the field, as Brandon Stokley made a leaping catch from 21-yards out for a touchdown with 5:34 left in the half. That finished off a six-play, 60-yard march.

Gay returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards into Baltimore territory, but he was given a 15-yard penalty for taunting. The Browns eventually moved into field goal range with the help of a 26-yard pass from Couch to Northcutt on a 3rd- and-11 play. That got the ball to the Baltimore 33 and Dawson kicked a 42- yard field goal with two minutes left in the half to make it 20-7.

The Ravens drove into Cleveland territory just before halftime, but Henry picked off Grbac at the 13-yard line. It was Henry's sixth interception of the season.

Henry's third interception of the day came in the end zone, as Grbac was throwing to Qadry Ismail. The Ravens had driven from their 26 to the Cleveland 4, but Grbac was intercepted on a 3rd-and-2 play with 8:10 left in the third quarter.

Baltimore got the ball back less than two minutes later as Rod Woodson intercepted Couch and a 10-yard return brought the ball to the Cleveland 26. Just two plays later, Grbac connected with Todd Heap on a 24-yard TD pass to draw the Ravens within 20-14 with 6:48 left in the third. The rookie tight end broke a tackle and headed into the end zone.

Jason Brookins rushed 21 times for 89 yards for Baltimore.

The Ravens are 6-0 when allowing 17 points or less, but 0-4 in the other games.