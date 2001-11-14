CDC Says You Should Get Vaccinated Now

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that, even if you're healthy, you should get a flu shot now, 19/43 News reported.

Last month, the CDC asked only senior citizens to get vaccinated, as well as those who are considered to be in high-risk groups.

The CDC has recently said, however, that it's now time for everyone to line up and get vaccinated in order to protect themselves from this winter's nasty bugs.

The CDC has recommended that doctors continue to prioritize, to make sure that those who need the shots most get immunized first.

You are encouraged to call your personal physician to find out if the vaccine is available.