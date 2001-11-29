Cleveland Beauty Might Be Next 'Bond Girl'

CLEVELAND - According to Variety magazine, Cleveland native Halle Berry (pictured, right) is being considered for the next James Bond movie, 19/43 News reported.
Berry, however, won't be just any "Bond Girl" because the studio behind the project wants to cast her as a villain.
Whether you'll get to see the lovely actress in the role depends mostly on if she can work it into her schedule. She has already committed to appear in the X-Men sequel.
In the Bond movie, actor Pierce Brosnan will once again play Agent 007.
