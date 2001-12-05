11-Year-Old Kidnapped While Walking To School

CANTON, Ohio – Police in Canton said that an 11-year-old girl was kidnapped Wednesday morning while she walked to Hartford Middle School with a friend, 19/43 News reported.

The girl was found approximately one hour later walking in a neighborhood near Route 43, nearly 10 miles away from where she was forced into the suspect's car.

The girl was taken to Aultman Hospital, where she currently is being treated.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who was driving a blue-green Ford Tempo hatchback with older-style Ohio license plates.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the Canton Police Department.