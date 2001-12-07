Brown Doubtful; Jackson Likely To Face Pats

CLEVELAND (Sports Network) - Cleveland Browns defensive end Courtney Brown missed practice on Wednesday nursing a high left ankle sprain, and is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Starting running back James Jackson did practice on Wednesday, and is listed as probable for Sunday's contest.

Originally, Cleveland coach Butch Davis feared that Brown might be out for the rest of the regular season, but Brown's prognosis has improved.

"It's a lot better than the day right after the game," said Davis. "It was reported that he'll be out possibly as long as four weeks, but it certainly won't be that long. There's a reasonable, small chance for this week and significantly good chance for next week."

Brown, who missed the first six games of the season with a knee injury, was injured last week attempting to tackle the Titans' Eddie George when his leg got tangled and bent back on the play. MRI results were negative.

While the chances of Brown coming back this week are slight, Jackson hopes to be back in the starting lineup Sunday.

"I was running around this morning," Jackson said. "And Coach said, 'James, slow down.' But I was feeling good."

Jackson missed last week's 31-15 loss to the Titans, after limited action in the Browns win over Cincinnati and missing the game against Baltimore the week before.