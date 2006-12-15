A three-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, Tony Zarrella joined our team in 2006, and anchors the weeknight 6 p.m.and 11 p.m. sportscasts, as well as Sports Extra at 10:45 p.m.

He's also the host of the "Tailgate 19" Browns pregame show on Sundays throughout the football season.

Tony began his career in Midland, Texas in 1987, where he covered the rescue of little Jessica McClure from a backyard well. Since then, he's been fortunate enough to land a front-row seat to some of the most memorable moments in sports, covering Super Bowls, multiple Stanley Cup Finals, American and National League Championship Series, heavyweight championships, numerous NCAA tournaments, and the Olympics.

A native of Boston, and graduate of Emerson College, Tony has also worked in Denver, Pittsburgh, Miami, Syracuse and Providence. He is very active in the community, dedicating his time to the Up Side of Downs, and has started charity events for Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Tony lives on the west side with his wife Denise, daughter Gianna, son Anthony, and dogs Buddy and Skoobie.

Click here to e-mail Tony, follow him on Twitter or find him on Facebook.