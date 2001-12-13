Bush Taps Well Known Ohio Doctor For Science Panel

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Bernadine Healy, outgoing president of the American Red Cross and former dean of the Ohio State University's medical school, was appointed Wednesday to the president's science and technology panel.

The 24-member panel is charged with recommending to President Bush long-term strategies for combatting terrorism, what kinds of basic science the government should invest in, ways to improve energy efficiency, and how to improve the communications infrastructure for the 21st century.

Healy (pictured, above) resigned from the Red Cross in October amid controversy over the organization's handling of disaster relief for the Sept. 11 attacks.

The popular charity was criticized for not keeping the money raised for those victims separate from the organization's main relief fund. The Red Cross since then has said all of the more than half-billion dollars in donations that poured into its Liberty Fund will go to people harmed by the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Healy, a heart specialist, is former director of the National Institutes of Health. She has also served as chairwoman of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. In 1984 she was chosen by then-President Reagan to be deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Also named to the president's panel on Wednesday was Dr. Luis M. Proenza, president of the University of Akron.