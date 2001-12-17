Cleveland Loses; Browns Fans Riot With Bottles

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Whether live or on instant replay, the evidence was conclusive and indisputable: Cleveland Browns fans were out of control.

Angered by an overturned call in the final minute, Cleveland fans threw plastic bottles at players and officials and tossed other debris on the field Sunday at the conclusion of Jacksonville's 15-10 win over the Browns.

The emotional outburst by fans was embarrassing -- and scary.

"We feared for our lives," wide receiver Jimmy Smith said. "It was like dodging bullets."

The game was stopped, with 48 seconds to play, for about a half-hour because of the violence, and it resumed only after NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue insisted.

Most of the bottles were plastic, but many were filled with beer, making them dangerous weapons. A few fans tried to run on the field but were quickly caught by security personnel.

"They were throwing stuff on our sideline, but they were throwing it on their side, too," Jaguars wide receiver Keenan McCardell said.

The Jaguars and Browns had to dodge flying objects as they sprinted to their locker rooms, and the officials were doused with beer and cups as they ran for safety.

"I was definitely looking over my shoulder for bottles flying," Browns quarterback Tim Couch said.

Players on both teams were hit by debris but nobody was seriously hurt. One fan was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and others were treated at a clinic the Browns run at the stadium on game day.

Police made arrests, but exact numbers were not immediately released.

The 2001 home finale dissolved into another embarrassing chapter for Browns fans.

In 1995, they tore out rows of seats and started small fires in the last game at the old Cleveland Stadium just weeks after it was announced the team was moving to Baltimore.

"In '95 we had chairs coming out of the stands," said McCardell, who played for the Browns then. "I never thought I would see it again."

Browns president Carmen Poicy r