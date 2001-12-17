Browns Fans Not Worried About Tarnished Image

CLEVELAND – While the network news shows and the major newspapers were focusing on the "chaos" that broke out at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Browns fans said that they think the whole thing was blown way out of proportion, 19/43 News' Bill Younkin reported.

Most fans with whom 19/43 News talked said that everyone who has been saying bad things about Cleveland following Sunday's bottle-throwing incident are on the outside looking in, and might simply be jealous that Cleveland fans as a whole are so passionate.

"We're good fans. We're real good fans," Browns fan Don Lawson said. "I think we have some of the best ones in the country.

Regrettable incidents involving football fans have taken place all over the NFL, including a couple of years ago when more than a dozen fans in New York were arrested for throwing ice balls. So why is everybody making such a big deal about what happened in Cleveland on Sunday?

"That's because we do it better than anyone else," Browns fan J.P. Lawson said. "When we do it, we do it right."

Other fans simply chalked the whole thing up to media hype.

"They need to have something to talk about, so this week they'll talk about it, and hopefully next week, we'll have something else to talk about," Browns fan Tayna Pesch said. "I don't think it'll ruin our image at all."

Most fans said it's too bad that it happened, but they feel that none of it would have occurred in the first place had the referee followed his rulebook.