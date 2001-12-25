Browns Coach Laments Turnovers, Supports QB

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - It's a love-hate relationship for Cleveland Browns coach Butch Davis.

He hates the five turnovers that helped Green Bay beat Cleveland 30-7 on Sunday, but he loves the talent of quarterback Tim Couch. Couch had three interceptions against the Packers.

The coach said that the Browns offense was the most productive in four or five weeks and showed some bright sports.

The bright spots include Jamel White, who rushed for a career-high 131 yards on 21 carries. He also caught nine passes for 85 yards.

Couch wasn't making excuses for the slick, snowy conditions in Green Bay. He said that the weather wasn't a factor and said that his pass protection was the best of the season.