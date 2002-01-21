Governor, Mayor Honor Departing Music Director

CLEVELAND (AP) - Gov. Bob Taft and Cleveland's new mayor, Jane Campbell, shared the stage to honor Christoph von Dohnanyi, the Cleveland Orchestra's departing music director.
"This is the first time I have ever given a key to the city," Campbell said when she handed one to von Dohnanyi at a gala concert tribute, the first such event toasting a music director in the orchestra's 83-year history.
Campbell handed the key to von Dohnanyi before the intermission of the Strauss-Beethoven concert he conducted Saturday night.
He ends his 20-year tenure as music director June 1, but will then lead the orchestra on a European tour.
The event was expected to gross about $500,000 for the orchestra. More than 2,100 tickets, all the seats in Severance Hall, were sold. Just before the concert, there was a lineup for standing-room tickets.
(Copyright 2002 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.