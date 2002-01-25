Cleveland Native More Popular Than Oprah

CLEVELAND – A new poll suggests that a Cleveland native is more popular these days than Oprah Winfrey, 19/43 News reported.
Actor/comedian Drew Carey (pictured, right) has topped the latest Harris poll as the most popular television personality in the country.
Carey also held that spot two years ago, but lost it last year to Winfrey.
This year, Regis Philbin took second place, and Winfrey had to settle for third. CBS' dynamic duo of talk show host David Letterman and actor/comedian Ray Romano rounded out the top five.
