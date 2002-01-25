Can Aching Bones Really Help People Predict Weather?

CLEVELAND - Aching bones often help people think that they can predict the weather, 19/43 News reported.

Scientific research proves that the weather forecast might also be a forecast for your aches and pains as well.

For example, right before it snows, your arthritis is more likely to flare up.

19/43 News hit the streets of Cleveland to ask people if they have a body barometer.

"I know when the weather is going to get cold because I get aches and pains," one person said.

"It affects me," another person said. "My knees click and my elbows pop. You can feel the cold front coming."

This new study is called biometeorology. It's the influence of weather on your health.