Americans Popping More Pills Than Ever

CLEVELAND – A new study indicated that Americans are popping more pills than ever, both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, 19/43 News reported.

In fact, most adults take at least one medication, if not more, every week.

New research suggested that mixing some common medications could cause severe headaches, even strokes.

Doctors said that there is a long list of drugs that could potentially affect serotonin levels in the brain and body. They include antidepressants like Paxil, Prozac and Zoloft, migraine medications called triptans, diet pills, amphetamines and St. John's Wort.

Researchers said that these medications don't mix, and if you're taking two or more, there is cause for concern.

The best advice is to talk to your doctor first.