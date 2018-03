CLEVELAND – Cleveland native Halle Berry (pictured, right) has received more critical acclaim for her work in the movie "Monster's Ball," 19/43 News reported.

First, she was nominated for a Golden Globe award, and now the Screen Actors Guild has taken notice, giving Berry a best actress nod.

SAG awards are presented to actors by their peers for outstanding performances in motion pictures and on television.

The SAG awards will be given out on March 10.