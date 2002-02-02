The Early Childhood Awareness Campaign raises public awareness of the importance of a child's first years. Campaign messages are targeted to parents through radio spots, outdoor advertisements, the Family Helpline and coloring books for children. The goal of the Campaign is to reach 50,000 parents per year with information on parenting skills and community resources.
Family Helpline: (216) 229-8800
Interlink (information & referrals): (216) 736-4300
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
