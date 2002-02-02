Welcome Home offers in-home Registered Nurse visits to every first-time and teen mother in Cuyahoga County. The baby and mother receive a health assessment, and information on the child's care and community resources and services. The goal of Welcome Home is to provide nurse visits to the homes of 8,000 babies born each year to first-time and teen mothers.
Interlink (information & referrals): (216) 736-4300
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535
