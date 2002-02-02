Early Start offers regular visits to homes of children up to age 3 where parents need additional support. Children and families in need of ongoing, in-home support are eligible for continued parent education, developmental screenings for the child and assistance based on an Individualized Family Service Plan. The goal of Early Start is to provide regular visits to 4,000 families in need of continuing assistance.
Interlink (information & referrals): (216) 736-4300
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.