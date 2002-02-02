Early Start offers regular visits to homes of children up to age 3 where parents need additional support. Children and families in need of ongoing, in-home support are eligible for continued parent education, developmental screenings for the child and assistance based on an Individualized Family Service Plan. The goal of Early Start is to provide regular visits to 4,000 families in need of continuing assistance.

Interlink (information & referrals): (216) 736-4300