Healthy Start - Cleveland

Healthy Start

Healthy Start provides free health insurance for children of low-income, working families. The goal of Healthy Start is to increase the percentage of eligible children enrolled in Healthy Start or other Medicaid, to connect children with a health care professional for well-care visits, and identify children with developmental delays.

Healthy Start Hotline: (216) 987-7346

