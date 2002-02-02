Healthy Start provides free health insurance for children of low-income, working families. The goal of Healthy Start is to increase the percentage of eligible children enrolled in Healthy Start or other Medicaid, to connect children with a health care professional for well-care visits, and identify children with developmental delays.
Healthy Start Hotline: (216) 987-7346
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
