Quality Child Care increases the supply of certified, neighborhood-based child care by recruiting, training and supporting child care providers. Through the program, families gain additional access to home- and center-based child care facilities that offer high-quality, stimulating care for children. The goal of the Initiative's quality child care program is to provide certified child care for 4,000 additional children per year and specialized care for 500 special-needs children.

