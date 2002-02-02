Quality Child Care increases the supply of certified, neighborhood-based child care by recruiting, training and supporting child care providers. Through the program, families gain additional access to home- and center-based child care facilities that offer high-quality, stimulating care for children. The goal of the Initiative's quality child care program is to provide certified child care for 4,000 additional children per year and specialized care for 500 special-needs children.
Starting Point: (216) 575-0061
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.