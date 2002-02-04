Guardrails Being Replaced At Cleveland Browns Stadium

CLEVELAND (AP) - The city of Cleveland has almost finished replacing more than 1,500 glass guardrails at Cleveland Browns Stadium with safety glass.

City officials feared that the glass guardrails might crash down on fans at the $300 million stadium after two guardrails spontaneously cracked into jagged sheets and fell into empty seats below two years ago.

A settlement with Saint Louis-based architect Helmuth, Obata and Kassabaum Inc. paid for the new guardrails. The project cost $1 million.

The architects' lawyer said that the 50-pound panels never posed a danger. But, he said, settling the case was cheaper than going to court.