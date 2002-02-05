'For Sale By Owner' Classes

Classes With Our Consultants...

Gateway's Senior Title Consultant, Bridget Connor holds regular closing classes in our Brecksville Office. We invite you to take part in these informative question and answer sessions with other consumers like you. Many of our customers have found this to be a great way to work through some of the details of their FSBO sale.

If you will be unable to attend any available sessions, but would like to discuss your transaction in detail with Bridget, she would be happy to set an individual appointment or phone consultation with you. You can call her voice mail at (216) 575-5949 and she will get back with you to schedule an appointment. She monitors her voice mail on evenings and weekends, so you can call her any time.

Either way - please fill out the sign up form below, and we will make sure all of your questions are answered. We take care of whatever keeps you up at night!