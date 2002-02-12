Halle Berry Receives Academy Award Nomination

BEDFORD, Ohio – Cleveland native Halle Berry (pictured, right) received an Academy Award nomination on Tuesday for her performance in the motion picture "Monster's Ball."

It's a big honor for Berry, who was born in Cleveland in 1968, and the reaction in her hometown was one of excitement.

Berry struggled to speak shortly following the announcement on Tuesday morning during an interview conducted by Bryant Gumbel on CBS' Early Show.

"I'm out of my head right now," she said. "I'm just so happy and so thrilled, and our writers got nominated as well. I'm just so happy right now."

It is Berry's first Oscar nomination, which makes people in northeast Ohio proud.

Berry graduated from Bedford High School in the mid-80s, where she was definitely a star. She was a cheerleader, president of her class and even prom queen.

Students currently at Bedford High said that Berry brings the school and region respect.

"Usually people, they just really don't look at us," student Chris Wells said. "It's like we have a black cloud over us. But at least a couple of people made it out."

"We don't have a lot of people coming from Cleveland that made it big out there," student Greg Tucker said.

"She's a great actress," student Phillip Littleton said. "I wish I knew her personally."

The young Berry fans from Bedford all said that they would be watching when the Oscars are handed out next month.

Halle, by the way, was named after Cleveland's old Halle Brothers department store, and before heading to Los Angeles, she studied broadcasting at Cuyahoga Community College.

Right now, she's in London shooting the next James Bond movie.