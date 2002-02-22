Northern Ohio Native Saddened By Reporter's Death

ATHENS, Ohio - A native of Lorain knows first-hand the kind of brutality that Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl suffered at the hands on terrorists in Pakistan, 19/43 News reported.

In 1985, Terry Anderson (pictured, right) was the chief Middle East correspondent for The Associated Press. He was taken hostage by the terrorist group Hizballah, and for six years -- more than 2,000 days -- he suffered at the hands of his kidnappers.

On Friday, a day after it was confirmed that Pearl had been killed by Islamic extremists, Anderson said that he is upset by Pearl's death.

"Like everyone, I feel deeply for his family who are devastated," Anderson said. "They have been through hell over the last few weeks with the conflicting reports and optimism. It's just a terrible trial to put anyone through."

Anderson is now a professor of journalism at Ohio University.