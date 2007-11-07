Tiffani Tucker is an Emmy-nominated journalist who is fascinated by the people she meets and telling their stories. She anchors weeknights at 5 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

Tiffani was the first reporter live on the scene of the three Cleveland women held captive for a decade by Ariel Castro. She anchored from the field during the station's wall to wall breaking news coverage of "Found Alive."

Her road to Cleveland began in Los Angeles with internships at KABC and E! Entertainment Television before landing jobs at WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, and WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida.

While at WPEC she reported on the historic Presidential election and the deadly anthrax attack of a National Enquirer Publisher.

At WSVN in Miami Tiffani covered stories that made national headlines including the death of Anna Nicole Smith, hurricanes, and the red carpet at American Idol.

Tiffani was a competitive ice skater for more than 15 years. She and her skating partner made history as the first African-American ice dancing team. The pair won a bronze medal at the U.S. National Championships.

Tiffani is a graduate of Long Beach State. She is a board and marketing committee member for the Achievement Center's for Children and serves on the committee for the American Heart Association's "Heart Chase."