Cleveland Bishop Anthony Pilla dies at 88

Bishop Anthony M. Pilla, a native Clevelander who served as the city’s ninth bishop, has died, according to the Diocese of Cleveland.
Cleveland Bishop Anthony M. Pilla passed away Tuesday at his private residence.

News

Highest single-day spike in Ohio Covid hospitalizations since mid-January reported

News

Councilman Michael Polensek talks about covid-19 and its said impact on crime
Cleveland councilman tired of ‘excuses’ related to fighting crime (video)

Crime

(Source: WOIO)
Driver crashes into 2 poles, restaurant in Lakewood

TOP HEADLINES

Crime

2 sentenced in connection to 2020 murder of fashion model in Euclid

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson and Brian Duffy
The two men who pleaded guilty in August in connection to the deadly shooting a fashion model in Euclid faced a Cuyahoga County judge for sentencing on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic

Cleveland police activity near Tower City RTA station delays train

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority said that train and other services were disrupted mid-Tuesday morning due to police activity near the Tower City station.

Traffic

Medina road re-opens after train derailment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Steph Krane and Julia Bingel
The derailment happened on West Liberty Street.

Crime

Cleveland mayor's grandson fatally shot Sunday

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
|
By Chris Anderson
The 24-year-old known grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was found shot to death on the city’s East side late Sunday night, according to authorities.

Crime

University of Akron president to address campus safety after murder of student

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Julia Bingel
The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets.

Community

Prayers From Maria announces shorter bloom, new future location

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Steph Krane
Flowers are now blooming at the sunflower field in Avon.
7-Day Forecast
19 news update 9-21-2021
19 news update 9-21-2021

19 News PM livestreaming events Elemental 1

News

There is a troubling trend at local school board meetings.
School board meetings get heated throughout Northeast Ohio over mask mandates

News

Berea 18-year-old shot, killed near University of Akron
Berea 18-year-old shot, killed near University of Akron

Crime

Jurors deliberate in arson trial for Stanley Ford, the Akron man accused of killing 9 people

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Chris Anderson
After a full day of closing arguments from the prosecution and defense, jurors broke late Monday afternoon with the task now to deliberate and deliver a verdict in the death penalty arson trial for Stanley Ford.

News

Driver hurt after car crash on Cleveland’s West Side

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Steph Krane
Two cars were involved in the incident. The other driver was not hurt.

19 News Investigative Unit

Stolen vehicles recovered in Ohio top $72M over past 5 years

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sara Goldenberg
19 Investigates found in northeast Ohio, the average cost per stolen vehicle recovered is about $10,000, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Vaccine

Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective for kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sia Nyorkor
Pfizer will now send the data to the FDA for approval.

COVID-19

School board meetings get heated throughout Northeast Ohio over mask mandates

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jim Nelson
Each and every school district in greater Cleveland and beyond has been faced with difficult decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

‘Cat-astrophe’ avoided after North Lawrence medics rescue feline stuck in car

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Rachel Vadaj
Nimble cats can be found leaping onto high surfaces and sitting in small spaces, but one feline may have overestimated how well they could squeeze into a car...

Traffic

Wrong-way driver of I-90 E crash in Bratenahl dies, 3 adults and child injured

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT
|
By Rachel Vadaj and Chris Anderson
Bratenahl Police confirmed the 37-year-old wrong-way driver in the four-vehicle crash that shut down I-90 east at Eddy Road on Monday died at the scene from her injures.

News

Man on trial for 2020 double murder in Concord Township

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Katie Tercek
Blake Sargi is facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, and aggravated robbery for a double murder in Concord Township that happened in January 2020.

News

2 guns found in carry-on luggage at Cleveland airport in less than a week, TSA says

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Transportation Security Administration officers found two handguns in traveler’s carry-on luggage in the last week, according to a TSA media release.

Crime

Over 70 shell casings recovered at homicide scene on Cleveland’s East side

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT
|
By Chris Anderson
One person is dead and another was injured during a shooting in Cleveland on Saturday night.

Crime

Berea 18-year-old shot, killed near University of Akron

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Julia Bingel
The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of Kling and Wheeler Streets.

News

Ohio parents of Maxton Soviak reportedly tried to adopt Afghan child US Navy sailor was seen holding before death

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Chris Anderson
The northern Ohio parents of a United States Navy corpsman who was killed during a bombing attack in Kabul during evacuations from Afghanistan apparently tried to make a drastic and touching move to fill the family void of the late son.

Crime

Cleveland man waiting to stand trial for 1987 murder dies while out on bond

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By Julia Bingel
Barbara Blatnik was found murdered on Dec. 20, 1987.

Crime

Woman turns herself in for shooting inside Akron bar

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
|
By Julia Bingel
The 27-year-old victim was shot in the chest.

Crime

Driver carjacked at Akron gas station

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Julia Bingel
Akron police said the victim was pushed down while standing at a gas pump.

National

Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say William Jeffrey, who joined the police department in 1990, was pronounced dead at a Houston hospital and Sgt. Charles Vance was in stable condition.

Crime

DEA, US Marshals look for accused drug dealer in Cleveland area

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By Julia Bingel
James Dailey should be considered armed and dangerous, said the U.S. Marshals.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
|
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” was convicted of terrorism offenses Monday and sentenced to 25 years in prison in a trial that human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described as an act of retaliation.

Sports

Baker Mayfield’s cleats honor fallen US Navy sailor Maxton Soviak ahead of Cleveland Browns game

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT
|
By Chris Anderson
Baker Mayfield had a touching tribute for fallen United States Navy corpsman Maxton Soviak before Sunday’s game.

Crime

Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-480 in Independence

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT
|
By Julia Bingel
The victim has been identified as David Dragich, 58, of Cleveland.

Breaking News

Cleveland mayor’s grandson fatally shot, sources say

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Stephanie Czekalinski and Michelle Nicks
Cleveland police responded enforce to a possible shooting in the Garden Valley complex in the Kinsman neighborhood Sunday evening.

Crime

Closing arguments begin in arson trial for Stanley Ford

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT
|
By Chris Anderson
The closing arguments in the death penalty arson trial for Stanley Ford began Monday morning.