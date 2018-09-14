Former Warrensville Heights High School band director convicted of bribery, retaliation

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Warrensville Heights High School band director pleaded guilty to bribery, retaliation, telecommunications harassment and possessing criminal tools.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones then sentenced Duane Keeton, 36, to three years probation.

Judge Jones also ordered Keeton to have no contact with the victims and have a mental health assessment.

As part of the plea agreement, Keeton also agreed to relinquish his teaching credentials.

If he violates probation, Keeton could be sent to prison for three years.

Keeton was taken into custody at the school on Aug. 9, 2018.