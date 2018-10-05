Open Doors Academy breaking cycle of poverty through academic excellence

With an outstanding success rate, Open Doors is living up to its name in Cleveland.

Open Doors Academy is reshaping students' lives in Northeast Ohio.
By Romona Robinson and John Deike | October 4, 2018 at 9:39 PM EDT - Updated August 30 at 4:17 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A life-changing education and mentoring initiative is helping students reach their dreams.

Open Doors Academy is an academic enrichment program committed to breaking the cycle of multi-generational poverty.

It begins with children when they are 10 years old, and continues through high school and college, into successful careers.

“We like to focus on three numbers: 100, 97 and 49,760. 100 is our high school graduation rate for students who are in our program for three or more years, over the last 16 years. So 100% of (those) students have graduated high school, 97% have gone on to pursue and complete a post-secondary education option, and of those students, the average starting salary is $49,760,” said Annemarie Grassi, CEO of Open Doors Academy.

“When I grow up I want to be an archaeologist because I like to study science and technology,” said ODA student Tatum.

“When I grow up, I want to be an engineer because I like to do mechanical things,” said student Daveon.

The state of Ohio even contracted the Academy to establish a subsidiary called COSA, the Center for Out of School Advancement.

COSA has hired employees across the state to mentor and support nearly 20,000 children per year.

“We have a motto here that you never give up on a kid,” said Grassi. “It’s through a deep investment in kids that we are actually able to see success in breaking that cycle of poverty."

