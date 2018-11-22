Tamir Rice would have celebrated his 19th birthday on Friday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Friday marks what would have been Tamir Rice’s 19th birthday.

Rice, who was born on June 25, 2002, was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun when he was shot by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014. He died from the gunshot wound a day later on Nov. 23, 2014.

He was 12 years old at the time.

Officer Timothy Loehmann fired on Rice at Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the African-American boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic.

Cleveland police deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”

Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application.

Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.

Some took to social media to share tributes to Rice on what would have been his birthday.

Today would have been Tamir Rice’s 19th birthday. pic.twitter.com/qM3bACxfCL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 25, 2021

Happy birthday to Tamir Rice. Today he would have been 19 years old. Amongst all of the countless victims of police violence it is always particularly even more heartbreaking when it happens to our youth. Tamir was only 12 years old when he was murdered in Cleveland Ohio. pic.twitter.com/6v002xhvLi — Justice for Black Lives (@JFBLorg) June 25, 2021

Tamir Rice should be turning 19 today. Instead, we grieve the future taken from him & are reminded of the ever-present need to protect Black youth, ensuring their ability to live full, liberated lives with justice. Happy birthday, Tamir. Your life mattered. Your future mattered. pic.twitter.com/SIMRSuGE0H — URGE (@URGE_org) June 25, 2021

Happy birthday, Tamir Rice



Rest In Peace and Power



😢 — Jenny 🇺🇸 (@JCT_212) June 25, 2021

Since the shooting, Rice has become a national symbol of police brutality against African-Americans. His name and face have been memorialized on clothes, highlighted in works of art, and featured in a poem penned by George Clooney.

Rice’s mother, Samaria, also founded the Tamir Rice Foundation, which “invests in the growth and enrichment of all children through after-school programs in arts and culture.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.