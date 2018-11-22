12-year-old Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police 4 years ago

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Thursday marks the fourth year since the deadly shooting of Tamir Rice.

The 12-year-old boy, who was carrying an Airsoft pellet gun, was shot by Cleveland police on Nov. 22, 2014.

Officer Timothy Loehmann fired on Rice at Cudell Recreation Center playground after witnesses told police that they saw the African-American boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic.

Cleveland police deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines.”

Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his hiring application. Officer Frank Garmback, who drove the police cruiser with Loehmann to the scene, served a suspension for his role in the incident.

People took to social media to share tributes to Rice on the day of the shooting.

Thinking of Tamir Rice today. Four years since he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer while playing with a toy gun. — Christian P. Bryant (@BryantCP) November 21, 2018

Today, we remember 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was murdered by police, on this day in 2014.



After they shot him, they tackled his sister to the ground. Handcuffed her. Threatened to arrest her.



They waited four minutes before providing him any first aid. pic.twitter.com/5Naefk58ck — Stacie is Proud of You (@StacieMKelly) November 22, 2018

Can’t believe it’s been four years since #TamirRice left this earth so suddenly because of hatred. Sending so much love to his family today. pic.twitter.com/2Nw82UekZg — Jen O (@JenOdomOTH) November 22, 2018

Since the shooting, Rice has become a national symbol of police brutality against African-Americans. His name and face have been memorialized on clothes, highlighted in works of art, and featured in a poem penned by George Clooney.

Rice died from the gunshot wound on Nov. 23, 2014.

