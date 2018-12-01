Gnocchi carbonara, brimming with Italian flavors, newest creation at Cooper’s Hawk Winery: Cleveland Cooks

Pass the potatoes through a potato ricer. Make a mound of potatoes on a table or work surface with a well in the middle, like making pasta, add 3 of the egg yolks, the cheese, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Mix in the potatoes and mix well with fingers. Sprinkle 1/2 cup of flour over the mound and, using your fingers, press it into the potatoes. Fold the dough over on itself and press down again. Sprinkle on more flour, little by little, folding and pressing the dough until it just holds together, (do not to knead it.) Work any dough clinging to your fingers back into the dough. If the mixture is too dry, add another egg yolk or a pinch of water. To test if the dough is the correct consistency, take a piece and roll it with your hands on a well-floured board into a rope 1/2-inch in diameter. If the dough holds together, it is ready. If not, add more flour, fold and press the dough several more times, test again.