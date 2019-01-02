Woman kicked in groin at Rocky River nail salon after intervening in dispute

ROCKY RIVER, OH (WOIO) - Police responded to a Rocky River nail salon after one customer reportedly assaulted another last week.
Officers arrived to River Nails & Spa on Detroit Road on the morning of Dec. 28, after a salon worker complained that a 41-year-old Lakewood woman was arguing about having to wait for her scheduled appointment.
Words were exchanged between the clerk and woman, then a man from the store also came over to help.
As he began escorting the woman to the door, another patron -- seen limping over to the commotion -- tried to help.
Police say the Good Samaritan got hit in the groin, and was then punched in the face. Because of this, the woman was initially charged with assault and a restraining order was issued.
The woman turned herself into police Wednesday morning.
