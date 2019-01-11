The Cleveland Indians want you to volunteer for All-Star week

Several positions available for the mid-summer classic

The Cleveland Indians want you to volunteer for All-Star week
The Cleveland Indians are looking for a few good volunteers for the 2019 All-Star Game in July. (Source: Cleveland Indians)
By Dan DeRoos | January 11, 2019 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated June 28 at 12:29 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cleveland Indians are looking for a few good volunteers when it hosts the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game in July.

The Cleveland Indians want you to volunteer for All-Star week

On Friday, the Indians launched a website for fans to sign-up for a number of unpaid positions including:

  • The world's largest indoor/outdoor baseball theme park
  • Transportation
  • All-Star hospitality
  • Pre-game ceremonial rehearsals
  • Legends autograph stages, photo ops, and Q&A sessions

All-Star week begins July 5.

If you’re selected to be a volunteer you’ll get some pretty cool swag including:

  • MLB All-Star Shirt
  • MLB All-Star Volunteer Hat
  • Unlimited access to Play Ball Park
  • MLB All-Star Volunteer Cinch Bag
  • MLB All-Star Game Water bottle
  • Commemorative All-Star Baseball
  • Two tickets to a Cleveland Indians Game

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.