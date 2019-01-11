The Cleveland Indians want you to volunteer for All-Star week

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Cleveland Indians are looking for a few good volunteers when it hosts the 2019 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game in July.
On Friday, the Indians launched a website for fans to sign-up for a number of unpaid positions including:
- The world's largest indoor/outdoor baseball theme park
- Transportation
- All-Star hospitality
- Pre-game ceremonial rehearsals
- Legends autograph stages, photo ops, and Q&A sessions
All-Star week begins July 5.
If you’re selected to be a volunteer you’ll get some pretty cool swag including:
- MLB All-Star Shirt
- MLB All-Star Volunteer Hat
- Unlimited access to Play Ball Park
- MLB All-Star Volunteer Cinch Bag
- MLB All-Star Game Water bottle
- Commemorative All-Star Baseball
- Two tickets to a Cleveland Indians Game
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.