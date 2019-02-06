No, it’s not an alien invasion: An explanation behind the eerie purple skies over Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It looks like the scene out of the Netflix show “Stranger Things:” The night sky on Cleveland’s East side illuminated purple.
Clevelanders routinely post on social media pictures of the purple sky in search of an explanation.
Every time the sky is hazy, it’s more apparent. The last time it was really visible was in November last year.
This video of the lights below, which can be seen from Cleveland interstates like I-77 and I-490, was taken on a gloomy February night.
The purple light is actually dispersed from purple, high-efficiency LED lighting used at the 3.25-acre Green City Growers greenhouse on Diamond Avenue near East 55th Street.
The company has been in operation for several years, cultivating a wide variety of plants ranging from lettuce to basil, year-round.
According to 19 First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak, the phenomenon is even more vibrant in hazy conditions.
