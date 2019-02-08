2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashtabula man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi (Source: Family)(Tullos, Julia)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - An Ashtabula man pleaded guilty in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to killing his estranged wife in 2018 and dumping her body in a wooded area

Jeffrey Stanley was sentenced to life in prison.
Jeffrey Stanley was convicted of the charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

Rand Hilal Al Dulaimi, 23, died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck compression.

Al Dulaimi was last seen on July 9, 2018 at a home in Saybrook Township and reported missing by family on July 11, 2018.

Her body was found several weeks later in Saybrook Township in the area of North Bend Road.

Stanley was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after he serves 15 years.

