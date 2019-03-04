1st egg of the season spotted on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam

AVON LAKE, OH (WOIO) - Avon Lake’s Eagle Cam livestream has started up again, and that can only mean one thing: an eaglet egg has been laid at Redwood Elementary School!

Stars and Stripes, the love birds who call this nest home, welcomed their first egg of the season at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

In 2015, the school placed a 360-degree angle camera has been placed at the nest so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a continuous livestream on YouTube.

The annual livestream begins when an egg is spotted.

You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam:

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December.

Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubates for 35 days before hatching.

Stay tuned for updates on any more eaglet eggs!

