MLB, Cleveland Indians unveil details for new All-Star fan event in July

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians have unveiled plans for a new All-Star event ahead of this year’s game in Cleveland.
PLAY BALL Park will be the world’s biggest and most playable baseball festival.
This re-imagined fan experience includes shopping, fashion, MLB All-Stars, baseball legends and more fun activities.
Tickets are now available for for the event, which will feature a wide array of activity including a zipline, full concert stage and food trucks.
PLAY BALL Park will arrive downtown for the MLB All-Star Week on July 5 and run through July 9.
It will provide fans more ways to play and experience the game than anywhere on Earth. Inside and outside the Huntington Convention Center, fans of all ages will hit, pitch, run and slide their way through five days of fun during Fourth of July weekend.
The outdoor areas of PLAY BALL Park are free, while the indoor portion will be ticketed. Fans can purchase tickets beginning today at AllStarGame.com.
Adult tickets cost $25 and children’s and senior citizen’s tickets cost $18.
For a limited time, all fans can purchase specially discounted tickets for $10 by redeeming the promotional code PBPD between 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 7 – 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 9.
Beyond the introductory discount, a variety of other discounts are also available at AllStarGame.com.
In the 25th anniversary season of Progressive Field, the 2019 Midsummer Classic will join the All-Star Games of 1935, 1954, 1963, 1981 and 1997 as those played in the city of Cleveland.
The Indians will become the first franchise to host the All-Star Game on six occasions, while the city of Cleveland will be the third city overall, and first single-team city, to host Baseball’s summer showcase at least six times.
MLB All-Star Week includes the 90th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Progressive Field (July 9th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 8th), All-Star Sunday featuring the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (July 7th), PLAY BALL Park at the Malls and Huntington Convention Center (July 5th–9th), plus a lineup of additional events taking place throughout “The Land.”
