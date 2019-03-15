Pig and dog abandoned outside Tuscarawas County Humane Society need donations

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH (WOIO) - The Golden Retriever and pig abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society have been re-named Annie and Hermione Hamhock.
The animals were left early Thursday morning and officials said they were outside for about four hours.
Tuscarawas County Sheriff deputies are looking for the driver who was caught on surveillance video getting the animals out of his vehicle.
Humane Society officials said both animals are safe, warm and dry, but need donations to take care of some medical needs.
Click here if you can help donate to their care.
And, please contact the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office at 330-339-7743 if you have any information on the driver.
