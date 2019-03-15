Pig and dog abandoned outside Tuscarawas County Humane Society need donations

By Julia Tullos | March 15, 2019 at 12:20 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 2:46 PM

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH (WOIO) - The Golden Retriever and pig abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society have been re-named Annie and Hermione Hamhock.

Hermione Hamhock is the pig abandoned outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society.
The animals were left early Thursday morning and officials said they were outside for about four hours.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff deputies are looking for the driver who was caught on surveillance video getting the animals out of his vehicle.

We need help... anyone recognize this car? (Make/model/license plate) Person? Or the Golden receiver and/or pot belly pig? Update for those asking... the animals were left alone for approximately 4 hours when the Sheriff Department was dispatched who then called out Humane Officer. Thank you Sheriff's department who stayed with the animals until Our Humane officer could get there. As always our Humane Officer acted diligently to get to the animals even at midnight.. Both the Golden and the Pig are currently being evaluated by our veterinarian. They are both safe.

Posted by Kelly Fenton Schoelles on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Humane Society officials said both animals are safe, warm and dry, but need donations to take care of some medical needs.

Click here if you can help donate to their care.

And, please contact the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office at 330-339-7743 if you have any information on the driver.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.